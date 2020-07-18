Buju Banton’s Til Shiloh certified RIAA gold

International reggae superstar, Buju Banton’s received an RIAA certified Gold album for Til Shiloh on Thursday, (July 16). Til Shiloh reached the RIAA Gold Status (500,000 units sold) on September 27, 2019.

On Saturday, (July 18) Buju Banton will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the album. This was the Gargamel’s fourth album, and set Buju on a more conscious path, and was his international breakthrough album.

Some of the songs on the album are considered timeless by dancehall fans who still can sing word for word songs like Not An Easy Road, Til I’m Laid to Rest, Murderer, and Champion.

Buju’s fans from around the world, including Jamaica, got the opportunity to watch him get his award on YouTube Live. Some members of his label were in attendance, including UMG executives Bruce Resnikoff, President & CEO, UMe, in Los Angeles, and Darcus Beese, President, Island Records in New York.

From the RIAA, Chairman, CEO Mitch Glazier, and RIAA Chief Operating Officer Michele Ballantyne in Washington, D.C. were in attendance as well.