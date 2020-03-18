Buju brings dancehall mix with ‘Steppaz Riddim’Wednesday, March 18, 2020
|
Dancehall kingpin Buju Banton is keen to show the world what they were missing while he was incarcerated.
His latest effort at this has been the release of a new riddim compilation that features a number of dancehall acts – a mix of industry veterans and current hitmakers.
The eleven-track compilation entitled ‘Steppaz’ sees Buju leading from the front with a track of the same name. The riddim showcases good use of melody and organization of reggae beats.
He is joined in the effort by the likes of Ghost, Delly Ranks, Tony Curtis, Agent Sasco, Vershon, General B among others.
The production was released through Buju’s new base of operations Roc Nation but was produced through his Gargamel Music label. It has been made available on streaming platforms Tidal, Apple, Amazon and Spotify.
