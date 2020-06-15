Buju congratulates daughter on getting Vogue feature

Buju congratulates daughter on getting Vogue featureMonday, June 15, 2020
Buju Banton is a proud dad. His daughter, Abihail Myrie was featured in Teen Vogue’s 13 Best Vogue Challenge Posts.
The challenge that recently took over social media, invited creatives to put the word ‘VOGUE’ on their images.
Myrie posted striking images from a Desert Storm-titled editorial for the latest issue of the Collection MoDA MoDa Mag. Her post received many shares, and was picked up by Teen Vogue’s radar.
After she was chosen as one of the best to do the challenge, her dad, International Reggae Artiste, Buju Banton took his Instagram to congratulate his baby girl.
“Abi my wailers, U go girl. Love u baby,” he wrote.
