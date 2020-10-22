Buju’s “Champion”? Woman and Buju’s daughter drag each other on Twitter

Welcome to social media, where

your scrolling experience can reveal a cute pair of fluffy slides, or the

daughter of a celebrity and his â€œchampionâ€ dragging each other for the world to

see.

Today itâ€™s Buju Bantonâ€™s daughter, Abihail Myrie, and criminal defense attorney Tasha Rodney who represented Banton in 2011.

The drama started after Myrie advised folks to wear their masks contrary to her fatherâ€™s recent controversial statement. Rodney went on the post and commented, â€œGo study your books and stop allowing them to use you to tear down your father.â€

Myrie clapped back, â€œAnd if it is that you were studying yours enough you wouldnâ€™t be on twitter.com advertising your ignorance.â€

Rodney then claimed she financially helped Myrie.

â€œYou are the one showing your ignorance,â€ she said. â€œThose who want to wear masks are doing so. Before you disrespect me, please send me back every dollar I ever sent you. Please and thanks. By the time I was your age, I already had a degree and was working on my second one but carry on.â€

Abihail Myrie mi rate you Ÿ¤£ yâ€™all come look at this â€” Filodeen â (@filodeen) pic.twitter.com/dTXoSf57QvOctober 22, 2020

As their back and forth ensued, Myrie spilled some more tea, claiming that Rodney had an affair with her dad.

â€œWhatever monies you think you have sent Abihail Myrie please to post those as opposed to old photo memories you so sadly hold on to,â€ Myrie said. â€œI guess with all those degrees you still couldnâ€™t calculate not to sleep with a married man who at the time had 13 kids and counting.â€

But Rodney shared a different narrative.

â€œYou and your mother are still hurt that she couldnâ€™t hold him. Donâ€™t be upset with me. Be upset with him.â€

She added, â€œIâ€™m not Bujuâ€™s b*tch dear. And unlike your mother, I never needed him to give me a dime.â€

She ended with the hashtag â€œBujuâ€™s Championâ€.

Rodney said she was not deserving of any disrespect as she had only ever been good to Myrie.

â€œI was always kind to you and did what I could to help your family and was under no obligation to,â€ she said. â€œI had great hopes for you and still do. So, please show some respect to your father and me. There is no reason for you to publicly attack him or me. Bless.â€

All of this was laughable to Myrie who said she never accepted money from the woman.

â€œLet me make it clear that I never took a dime from this woman,â€ she said. â€œRude as hell. I donâ€™t even argue on here. But donâ€™t think youâ€™re gonna talk down to me AND mention my good good mom and i not say anything. Go roun gyal. Not one of his wh*res arguing with me.â€

She added, â€œMoved all your sh*t here in Jamaica thinking when he got here he wouldâ€™ve moved in with you and he didnâ€™t even visit you. Defending a man that doesnâ€™t even want you. Be blessed, champion.â€

Of course, Twitter had its say.

â€œI mean she did poke the bear if we being honest,â€ one user said in Myrieâ€™s defence.

â€œYour friend started this. She should have kept her head straight past the post.â€

Another added, â€œITâ€™S THE BUJUâ€™S CHAMPION FOR MEâ€¦. LMAOOOOO she is not okay in the headâ€¦.â€