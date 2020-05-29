Bullying Mackerel for her looks will never be funnyâ€¦period

Young social media sensation Mackerel celebrated her 20th birthday on Thursday (May 28), and with the milestone, she shared images of her in some sexually suggestive poses.

But thatâ€™s only part of the reason why Mackerel, born Ladisha Francis, is now trending on Twitter as of Friday, May 29.

One user, Sancia Powell, with her @ThatThickChick account likened one of the images of Mackerel to a Jamaican turkey vulture, known locally as a John Crow.

â€œPlease forgive me in advanceâ€ the caption read. Iâ€™ve chosen to single her out without reflecting her views from Twitter because it highlights a genuine problem: sheâ€™s not alone in that thinking.

Others have replied under the tweet with images of cockroaches as well as other insects, which then triggered backlash and led to Powell deleting the tweet.

â€œFine ppl. As always. Sensitive Twitter,â€ she responded, not seeing what was fundamentally wrong in posting such an image.

â€" Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²ThatThickChick Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@ThatThickChick) May 29, 2020

Now, Iâ€™m not perfect, nor do I consider myself a â€˜social justice warriorâ€™ but for you to ignore why conflating a person with feelings to an animal, without apology, is an absolutely disgusting thing to do.

The same way you want your feelings respected, remember Mackerel is human like you. She breathes, she cries and she sees these hurtful images devaluing her worth as a woman, which in turn perpetuates the cycle of her exploitation as an â€˜influencerâ€™ to her detriment.

This is not okay. None of it.

Some of you women on this app are disgraceful. You come on here daily and make it your life goal to belittle other women. I do hope the few retweets and scattered likes whe unu get full unu belly.â€” Anna Mae. C. (@SuelleSSA) Mackerel clearly loves herself and is comfortable in her own skin.Big up goodie!May 29, 2020

If you can recall BUZZ fam, she rose to fame for â€œtaking people manâ€ and then persons (looking at YOU, Jennifer Small) slammed her for being a prostitute.

So what makes this any different, any less uncaring or dehumanising?

Yâ€™all really donâ€™t think people see these things? Sheâ€™s 20 years old. This stuff hurts.â€” Teresita (@TeresaTTB) May 29, 2020

Persons have commented under Francisâ€™ Instagram post of the photos asking her to delete them and honestly, thatâ€™s the mature way to approach the issue.

Not by bullying, or force-feeding insensitive parallels.