Bunny Wailer hospitalised

Bunny Wailer has been hospitalised. The 73-year-old reggae legend was admitted to hospital after experiencing complications from a stroke he received in October. This stroke affected the right side of his body, and the singer was also left with a speech impediment.

He has been travelling back and forth to Cuba to seek treatment.

The 73-year-old was admitted to a Kingston facility last Monday suffering from what his family has described as complications related to a stroke he suffered in October 2018.

“He will be released once he’s stabilised, which includes some amount of rehab,” his manager, Maxine Stowe, told The Gleaner on Sunday.

Born Neville Livingston, Bunny Wailer formed The Wailers along with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

His last time on stage was in February of this year when he accepted a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association.

The singer’s family has also been dealing with the disappearance of his partner, Jean Watt, who has been missing since May.