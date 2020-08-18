Bunny Wailer out of hospital after massive stroke

Bunny Wailer out of hospital after massive strokeTuesday, August 18, 2020
|
Reggae icon Bunny Wailer is out of hospital and recuperating after he
The seventy-three-year old is reportedly undergoing treatment at a private rehabilitation facility after having his second stroke in as many years.
The artiste’s manager, Maxine Stowe, told the Jamaica Observer that he is responding to treatment well but said his recovery is “not an overnight thing”.
Previously, Wailer was shaken by the disappearance of his partner, Jean Watt, who has not been seen since May. The two have been together for more than five decades.
A cash incentive was issued for information on Watt’s disappearance, which accompanied an impassioned plea by Wailer on his Facebook page.
“FAMILY EMERGENCY…My Queen, Jean Watt left our home in Washington Gardens yesterday afternoon, wherein she has a short term memory disability. We are asking everyone particularly in Kingston, Portmore & Spanish Town to look out for her as that is where the public transportation off Washington Boulevard near the home leads to”, the post said.
Wailer, who was bestowed with Jamaica’s Order of Merit, is best known as a member of the legendary trio The Wailers, which also included the deceased Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.
