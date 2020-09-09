Bunny Wailer recovering from massive stroke

Bunny Wailer recovering from massive strokeWednesday, September 09, 2020
|
Music icon Bunny Wailer is recovering after he suffered a massive stroke
in July.
Wailer is currently in a private rehabilitation facility where he is responding well to therapy, according to the Jamaica Observer.
The reggae pioneer’s manager, Maxine Stowe, said “He’s doing much better. He’s progressing. It’s slow, but it’s not backwards” she told the publication, adding “Time is the master.”
Wailer, best known as a member of The Wailers, which included the deceased Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, was suffering his second stroke in as many years.
Previously, he was dealing with the disappearance of his partner Jean Watt, who went missing in May. The 70-year-old Watt suffers from memory loss and has not been seen or heard from since. Stowe said the family remains hopeful that she will be found.
