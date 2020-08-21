‘Buss Head’! Machel Montano sends legal warning to PDP leader Watson Duke

Soca star Machel Montano has issued a legal warning to leader of the People’s Democratic Patriots (PDP), Duke Watson, for unauthorised use of the song Buss Head.

Yesterday, August 20, Duke played the song and quite lyrics from it during a Facebook live in relation to actions from his recent election campaign.

Duke, during the video, refused to apologise for calling two women “stink and dutty” during his campaign, saying he was quoting the song’s lyrics.

However, attorneys for Machel Montano warned the PDP leader against further use of his music without permission in a statement today.

“It has come to our attention that there have been several releases by leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots leader Winston Duke: in his political advertisement and campaign, in a televised interview and on his Facebook page on Thursday, August 20th, 2020,” it said.

The statement continued, “Mr Duke has not sought nor gotten approval from Mr Montano for the use of the music or lyrics to the said sonf. His use of the song is therefore unauthorised. He has used the song and lyrics out of its original content to suit his own nefarious purposes and not those intended by the songwriters.”

Further, it said Montano wishes to distance himself from statements made by Duke, adding that the artiste had no hand in the “unauthorised use of the music or lyrics”.

It concluded that legal action will be taken against Duke if he continues to use the music without permission.

Buss Head was released in 2017 and saw two of the genre’s biggest names, Montano and Bunji Garlin, collaborate on what would become one of the most played songs of the year.

Trinidad and Tobago held its general elections on August 10 and saw the return of Prime Minister Keith Rowley and his People’s National Movement to government for another term.