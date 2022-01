Busta Rhymes goes on anti-mask rant

Busta Rhymes photodesk@splashnews.com

At a time when almost five million people have died from the COVID-19 virus in the world, governments are struggling to combat vaccine hesitancy, and scientists try to understand the virus’s mutations, Busta Rhymes is out there telling people not to wear a mask.

A recently surfaced video shows the 49-year-old rapper was performing at the Seoul Tacos 10th Anniversary Block Party in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 19. In an impassioned rant, he expressed his frustration with “all these little weird-ass government policies and mandates†telling them to go “suck a d**kâ€, and accusing them of taking away civil liberties.

“COVID can s**k a d**k,†he declared to a very responsive crowd.

Incredibly, Busta Rhymes lamented his inability to now flirt with women passing by because he has to be wearing a mask.

“I come from a time where before I used to even want to holler at a chick, I used to have to do shit with my face to let her know that I’m into her. But all of that energy gets blocked when your mask is on,†he said.

He added; “It’s called the god-given right of freedom, right? No human being’s supposed to tell you, you can’t even breathe freely. F**** your mask. Some of y’all might feel differently but f*** your mask. I can’t rhyme to you with a mask on. You can’t eat food with a f*** mask on. We can’t even see each other smile with a mask on.â€

And some understands, and can relate to his frustration, they did not appreciate how it was expressed.

“This type of stuff I have a problem with. He’s got a huge platform and he’s speaking to Black people and telling them nonsense. He could’ve just kept it Ÿ’¯and said he’s frustrated that the pandemic messed with hisŸ’°. I get it, artists make a lot of their money from touring,†was one person’s response.

“Now I’m not gone lie I hate wearing it but it is definitely necessary and I do wear it!!!!! This is very ignorant to say smh especially because like they said he has friends who have suffered from it that’s like a slap in their face,†another commented.