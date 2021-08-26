Busta Rhymes goes on anti-mask rant

Busta Rhymes photodesk@splashnews.com

At a time when almost five million people have died from the COVID-19 virus in the world, governments are struggling to combat vaccine hesitancy, and scientists try to understand the virusâ€™s mutations, Busta Rhymes is out there telling people not to wear a mask.

A recently surfaced video shows the 49-year-old rapper was performing at the Seoul Tacos 10th Anniversary Block Party in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 19. In an impassioned rant, he expressed his frustration with â€œall these little weird-ass government policies and mandatesâ€ telling them to go â€œsuck a d**kâ€, and accusing them of taking away civil liberties.

â€œCOVID can s**k a d**k,â€ he declared to a very responsive crowd.

Incredibly, Busta Rhymes lamented his inability to now flirt with women passing by because he has to be wearing a mask.

â€œI come from a time where before I used to even want to holler at a chick, I used to have to do shit with my face to let her know that Iâ€™m into her. But all of that energy gets blocked when your mask is on,â€ he said.

He added; â€œItâ€™s called the god-given right of freedom, right? No human beingâ€™s supposed to tell you, you canâ€™t even breathe freely. F**** your mask. Some of yâ€™all might feel differently but f*** your mask. I canâ€™t rhyme to you with a mask on. You canâ€™t eat food with a f*** mask on. We canâ€™t even see each other smile with a mask on.â€

And some understands, and can relate to his frustration, they did not appreciate how it was expressed.

â€œThis type of stuff I have a problem with. Heâ€™s got a huge platform and heâ€™s speaking to Black people and telling them nonsense. He couldâ€™ve just kept it Ÿ’¯and said heâ€™s frustrated that the pandemic messed with hisŸ’°. I get it, artists make a lot of their money from touring,â€ was one personâ€™s response.

â€œNow Iâ€™m not gone lie I hate wearing it but it is definitely necessary and I do wear it!!!!! This is very ignorant to say smh especially because like they said he has friends who have suffered from it thatâ€™s like a slap in their face,â€ another commented.