Busta Rhymes goes on anti-mask rant

Busta Rhymes goes on anti-mask rantThursday, August 26, 2021
|
Busta Rhymes photodesk@splashnews.com
At a time when almost five million people have died from the COVID-19 virus in the world, governments are struggling to combat vaccine hesitancy, and scientists try to understand the virusâ€™s mutations, Busta Rhymes is out there telling people not to wear a mask.
A recently surfaced video shows the 49-year-old rapper was performing at the Seoul Tacos 10th Anniversary Block Party in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 19. In an impassioned rant, he expressed his frustration with â€œall these little weird-ass government policies and mandatesâ€ telling them to go â€œsuck a d**kâ€, and accusing them of taking away civil liberties.
â€œCOVID can s**k a d**k,â€ he declared to a very responsive crowd.
Incredibly, Busta Rhymes lamented his inability to now flirt with women passing by because he has to be wearing a mask.
â€œI come from a time where before I used to even want to holler at a chick, I used to have to do shit with my face to let her know that Iâ€™m into her. But all of that energy gets blocked when your mask is on,â€ he said.
He added; â€œItâ€™s called the god-given right of freedom, right? No human beingâ€™s supposed to tell you, you canâ€™t even breathe freely. F**** your mask. Some of yâ€™all might feel differently but f*** your mask. I canâ€™t rhyme to you with a mask on. You canâ€™t eat food with a f*** mask on. We canâ€™t even see each other smile with a mask on.â€
And some understands, and can relate to his frustration, they did not appreciate how it was expressed.
â€œThis type of stuff I have a problem with. Heâ€™s got a huge platform and heâ€™s speaking to Black people and telling them nonsense. He couldâ€™ve just kept it Ÿ’¯and said heâ€™s frustrated that the pandemic messed with hisŸ’°. I get it, artists make a lot of their money from touring,â€ was one personâ€™s response.
â€œNow Iâ€™m not gone lie I hate wearing it but it is definitely necessary and I do wear it!!!!! This is very ignorant to say smh especially because like they said he has friends who have suffered from it thatâ€™s like a slap in their face,â€ another commented.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy