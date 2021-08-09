Busta Rhymes hints at collaboration with Shenseea

Busta Rhymes hints at collaboration with ShenseeaMonday, August 09, 2021
|
A potential collab between dancehall star Shenseaa, and Jamaican-American rapper, Busta Rhymes may be in the making.
Busta Rhymes, known for hits like Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See, shared a cryptic message on his Instagram recently, alerting fans of this possibility.
â€œIt donâ€™t stop. The Dragon Ÿ‰ &Â @shenseeaÂ Stay tunedâ€¦. Ÿ‘€,â€ he captioned a photo of him posing with the â€˜Sheng Yengâ€™ boss.
Shenseea is expected to release her debut album soon, and its expected to feature a lot major collabs. So far, rap superstar Drake is rumoured to be on the album.
While she is yet to give us a release date for the album, her fans are highly anticipating it, and their wait is expected to be well rewarded.
Shenseea had previously hinted in anÂ E! News interviewÂ that her album would be â€œfireâ€.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy