Busta Rhymes hints at collaboration with Shenseea

A potential collab between dancehall star Shenseaa, and Jamaican-American rapper, Busta Rhymes may be in the making.

Busta Rhymes, known for hits like Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See, shared a cryptic message on his Instagram recently, alerting fans of this possibility.

â€œIt donâ€™t stop. The Dragon Ÿ‰ &Â @shenseeaÂ Stay tunedâ€¦. Ÿ‘€,â€ he captioned a photo of him posing with the â€˜Sheng Yengâ€™ boss.

Shenseea is expected to release her debut album soon, and its expected to feature a lot major collabs. So far, rap superstar Drake is rumoured to be on the album.

While she is yet to give us a release date for the album, her fans are highly anticipating it, and their wait is expected to be well rewarded.

Shenseea had previously hinted in anÂ E! News interviewÂ that her album would be â€œfireâ€.