Busy Signal explains why he doesn’t follow anyone on Instagram

Busy Signal explains why he doesn’t follow anyone on InstagramTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Busy Signal joins the small list of celebrities like Beyoncé, Aidonia, and Alkaline who don’t follow accounts on
As the multifaceted deejay explained in an online interview on Monday, it’s linked to safeguarding his creative space.
“If you continue that scrolling and following and going back and forth with everybody, it will pull you in,” he said. “It probably will take away from my creative energy and take away from what I do to get busy. I don’t wanna take away from myself. I don’t wanna cheat myself… So it’s not like I’m bigger, badder than anybody else or nothing but I don’t follow anyone on Instagram.”
He added that artistes who are too engrossed in the social media space are predisposed to following trends instead of constantly innovating.
“I don’t make my whole life depend on this thing. I was an artiste before social media. I was an artist before YouTube. I was an artiste before these things exist so yes, these things help me but I don’t overdo it,” he said.
“Some people, they on this thing everyday till they forget what they really do because they now follow people too much they become a follower. You don’t lead anymore, you don’t set trends anymore… You probably trying to do what everybody trying to do because you see that something is trending, something takes off on TikTok so ‘oh, I gotta make a song like that’.”
Using his latest release, Margarita, as example, he shared how “there’s nothing in the universe that sounds like that right now” because he’s not directly or indirectly influenced by the goings-on of cyberspace
As for those who need to reach him?
“If you’re a friend of Busy Signal you know how to find me… Whatever problems or troubles you’re in, if I could help I’m ready or whatever I’m in, if they could help they help me… My fans, they know where to get me at and I do my little Live stuff… The last time I did one of these was February or something like that.”
No online faux pas
While many of his peers have gotten into keypad wars and messy online drama, Busy said he’s never had such a blunder.
“In terms of me posting stuff and messing up? Nah, never, and that will never happen. Some people say, ‘Never say never’ – those are idiots. If you never say ‘never’ that means you’re not sure about what you’re doing. I could say never, that will never happen.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy