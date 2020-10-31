Busy Signal featured on Omarion’s new album

Busy Signal featured on Omarion’s new albumSaturday, October 31, 2020
|
Dancehall
superstar Busy Signal has been featured on American R&B singer Omarion’s
latest album, The Kinection.
Busy joins the American singer on a song called Goddess. It is said to be the lead-off track for the album that was officially released on Friday, October 30.
The song is certain to hit home with the ladies as its message is clearly aimed at that particular demographic. Busy is able to bring that authentic Jamaican vibe to the track which will certainly resonate with everyone.
This is Omarion’s sixth such effort and will serve as the soundtrack for a docuseries that will give behind the scenes insight into B2K’s 2019 Millennium Tour when Omarion reunited with other members of B2K.
B2K is a popular American boy band that was active been 2000 and 2004. The group, which included Omarion, J-Boog, Raz-B and Lil’ Fizz, charted with songs like Uh Huh, Girlfriend and Bump, Bump, Bump. The members would move on to solo ventures before reuniting in 2018 for the Millennium Tour.
