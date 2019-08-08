Busy Signal heats up Europe with Volcanic Tour

Europe has been showing dancehall Veteran Busy Signal crazy love during his ongoing summer tour.

The artiste continues to draw large crowds at each stop across the European continent. The Volcanic Euro Tour, which began on July 25, will conclude Sunday, August 25 at Reggae Lake Festival in Amsterdam.

View this post on Instagram A Nuff A Dem Stay So! #STAYSO ????????? . . #FireWorksBand #VolcanicTour @kirkledove @yaakabass @wurltremamusic @ellybmusic . . . #busysignal #BusyGorilla #gorillaturf #turfpresident #sirexcellency #turfambassador #Europe #egypt #israelA post shared by BUSY SIGNAL (@busysignal_turf) on Aug 3, 2019 at 5:28pm PDT

Busy Signal has so far performed in Bangols Sur Ceze, France and made stops in Sweden and Italy. He will perform in Spain at the popular reggae festival, Rototom Sunsplash, on Saturday, August 17.

View this post on Instagram ????????? . . . #busysignal #BusyGorilla #gorillaturf #turfpresident #sirexcellency #turfambassador #Europe #egypt #israel #JUMP @majorlazer @bacardiusaA post shared by BUSY SIGNAL (@busysignal_turf) on Jul 29, 2019 at 3:51pm PDT

The Volcanic Euro Tour follows Busyâ€™s latest hit single Got to Tell You from his upcoming album Parts of the Puzzle.