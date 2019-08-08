Busy Signal heats up Europe with Volcanic Tour

Busy Signal heats up Europe with Volcanic TourThursday, August 08, 2019
Europe has been showing dancehall Veteran Busy Signal crazy love during his ongoing summer tour.
The artiste continues to draw large crowds at each stop across the European continent. The Volcanic Euro Tour, which began on July 25, will conclude Sunday, August 25 at Reggae Lake Festival in Amsterdam.
Busy Signal has so far performed in Bangols Sur Ceze, France and made stops in Sweden and Italy. He will perform in Spain at the popular reggae festival, Rototom Sunsplash, on Saturday, August 17.
The Volcanic Euro Tour follows Busyâ€™s latest hit single Got to Tell You from his upcoming album Parts of the Puzzle.
- August 17: BENICASSIM, SPAIN
- August 20: BERLIN, GERMANY
- August 21: HAMBURG, GERMANY
- August 22: DORTMUND, GERMANY
- August 23: KOLN, GERMANY
- August 24: BRUGES, GERMANY
- August 25: HOLLAND, AMSTERDAM
