Busy Signal releasing two music videos in two days

Busy Signal releasing two music videos in two daysThursday, November 05, 2020
|
Jamaican
entertainer Busy Signal seems set on taking back some of the dancehall spotlight
with the release of two new music videos.
On Thursday, he premiered the visuals for Something New, a track he did with singer D-Major. The video was directed by Dameon Gayle of Warrior Films Ja.
The track borrows some melody and a few words from Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign’s track of the same name. That hip-hop track was released three years ago and has been viewed more than 125 million times on YouTube.
And before fans get used to that dancehall track, Busy will release another music video.
The artiste is already teasing the release of Seen It Before, which is a prequel for his hugely popular Stay So music video that has been viewed more than 38 million times since it premiered on YouTube in December 2017.
The Seen It Before video, which will drop on Friday, will feature fitness coach Kamila McDonald and popular dancer Colo Colo. This video is also directed by Warrior Films Ja.
These visuals come a week after Busy was featured on Goddess, one of the tracks from American singer Omarion’s new album, The Kinection.
