Butch Stewart and Toots Hibbert to receive keys to Kingston

Butch Stewart and Toots Hibbert to receive keys to KingstonThursday, January 14, 2021
|
Late business mogul Gordon “Butch” Stewart and late reggae pioneer Frederick “Toots” Hibbert will be honoured with the Keys to the City of Kingston.
The presentation of the Keys to the City of Kingston is the highest honour that can be bestowed by the Kingston and St Andrew Metropolitan Corporation (KSAMC).
Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis said the presentation will be made in February after the necessary resolutions are passed.
“The City of Kingston has lost one of Jamaica’s greatest and most successful sons in Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart at the start of this year,” Ennis said.
Butch Stewart died on January 4 in the United States after ailing for some time.
The tourism mogul and businessman was the founder, owner, and chairman of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts, and their parent company Sandals Resorts International, as well as The ATL Group and its subsidiaries Appliance Traders and The Jamaica Observer.
Reggae icon Frederick “Toots” Hibbert died at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew on Friday (September 11). He was 78-year-old.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy