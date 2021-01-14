Butch Stewart and Toots Hibbert to receive keys to Kingston

Late business mogul Gordon “Butch” Stewart and late reggae pioneer Frederick “Toots” Hibbert will be honoured with the Keys to the City of Kingston.

The presentation of the Keys to the City of Kingston is the highest honour that can be bestowed by the Kingston and St Andrew Metropolitan Corporation (KSAMC).

Deputy Mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis said the presentation will be made in February after the necessary resolutions are passed.

“The City of Kingston has lost one of Jamaica’s greatest and most successful sons in Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart at the start of this year,” Ennis said.

Butch Stewart died on January 4 in the United States after ailing for some time.

The tourism mogul and businessman was the founder, owner, and chairman of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts, and their parent company Sandals Resorts International, as well as The ATL Group and its subsidiaries Appliance Traders and The Jamaica Observer.

Reggae icon Frederick “Toots” Hibbert died at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew on Friday (September 11). He was 78-year-old.