Artiste Watch: Nicki, Cardi get love in Jamaica among top YouTube views

Artiste Watch: Nicki, Cardi get love in Jamaica among top YouTube viewsFriday, August 02, 2019
Nicki Minaj in a steamy scene from Megatron (Photo: YouTube)
Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj returns for another week on the BUZZ Artiste Watch as one of the ten best-performing musicians in Jamaica.
Minaj, despite falling [note drop] from last week’s triumphant debut of Megatron, is joined by fellow American rapper Cardi B and Jamaica’s Shenseea as the only women at the top of the BUZZ charts this week.
Cardi B having her time in court in Press (Photo: YouTube)
Did your fav make the cut? Check out the top 10 acts in Jamaica in the BUZZ video below:
Most-streamed artistes listed are according to YouTube’s weekly insights and covers the BUZZ artiste watch for the week June 24 – July 1.
Never miss a beat! Stay tuned as BUZZ keeps up with your favourite musicians and keeps up up-to-date with the hottest developments in Dancehall, Reggae, Hip-Hop, R&B and more!
