Artiste Watch: Tasha Cobbs returns among top 10 acts in Jamaica

Artiste Watch: Tasha Cobbs returns among top 10 acts in JamaicaFriday, August 02, 2019
|
Grammy award-winning Gospel artiste Tasha Cobbs was among two women getting love from Jamaica as the best ten acts in the country this week.
The Georgia singer, cementing her place at number 10, is joined by Jamaica’s very own Shenseea, who also remains at number 7 this week.
Want to see if your fav made the BUZZ top 10? Check out our video below:
Most-streamed artistes listed are according to YouTube’s weekly insights and covers the BUZZ artiste watch for the week June 17 – June 24.
Never miss a beat! Stay tuned as BUZZ keeps up with your favourite musicians and keeps up up-to-date with the hottest developments in Dancehall, Reggae, Hip-Hop, R&B and more!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy