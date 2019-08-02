Artiste Watch: Shenseea standing strong against male-dominated top 10

Artiste Watch: Shenseea standing strong against male-dominated top 10Friday, August 02, 2019
|
Shenseea (centre) sizzles in Blessed (Photo: YouTube)
Kingston’s Dancehall princess Shenseea stands as the only woman among a sea of men dominating the top ten acts out of Jamaica this week.
Owing much of her stream count to her latest effort, Blessed, the Stony Hill deejay jumps three spots into the number six position on the charts.
See who else made the BUZZ Top 10 in our video below:
Most-streamed artistes listed are according to YouTube’s weekly insights and covers the BUZZ artiste watch for the week July 1 – July 8.
Never miss a beat! Stay tuned as BUZZ keeps up with your favourite musicians and keeps up up-to-date with the hottest developments in Dancehall, Reggae, Hip-Hop, R&B and more!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy