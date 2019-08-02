Artiste Watch: Shenseea standing strong against male-dominated top 10

Shenseea (centre) sizzles in Blessed (Photo: YouTube)

Kingston’s Dancehall princess Shenseea stands as the only woman among a sea of men dominating the top ten acts out of Jamaica this week.

Owing much of her stream count to her latest effort, Blessed, the Stony Hill deejay jumps three spots into the number six position on the charts.

See who else made the BUZZ Top 10 in our video below:

Most-streamed artistes listed are according to YouTube’s weekly insights and covers the BUZZ artiste watch for the week July 1 – July 8.

