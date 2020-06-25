BUZZ Birthday: Dancehall legend Super Cat celebrates 57 years

Veteran Jamaican deejay Super Cat marks his

57th birthday on Thursday, June 25.

Born William Anthony Maragh to parents in Kingston, the Wild Apache would go on to make a name for himself globally as he dominated the charts in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Starting music with the stage name Cat-A-Rock, the deejay released his first single Mr Walker in 1981, however his career was later stalled due a period of incarceration.

Being raised in the tough Cockburn Pen community, and never one to shy away from a fight (verbal or otherwise) Super Cat began making waves in Jamaica as a clash deejay.

Like David against Goliath, he would face off with heavyweights Shabba Ranks and Ninja Man at the ‘greatest show on Earth’, Sting, held every Boxing Day.

Many years later, he signed a contract with Columbia Records, releasing the influential album, Don Dada, in 1992.

A year later, Sony Music issued The Good, the Bad, the Ugly, on which he teamed with Nicodemus, Junior Demus and Junior Cat.

Super Cat paved the way for bold, grittier dancehall and had the hits to match his soaring popularity in the early 1990s: Boops, Don Dada and Dem No Worry We, with Heavy D.

In 1992 he was featured on the remix of Kriss Kross’s smash hit Jump.

In his heyday, the Wild Apache released five other studio albums: Si Boops Deh! (in 1985); Sweets for My Sweet (1988); Cabin Stabbin (in 1991); The Struggle Continues (1995); and Take 2 (2003).:

