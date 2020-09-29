BUZZ Birthday: Ding Dong celebrates birthday today

BUZZ Birthday: Ding Dong celebrates birthday todayTuesday, September 29, 2020
|
Dancing king, Ding Dong is celebrating his 40th birthday today BUZZ Fam.
The artiste, born Kemar Ottey has made his name in dancehall as the go-to for songs that the entire family can dance to, with hits like Bad Man (2005) Fling and Genna Bounce in 2017. Can you really sit still when a Ding Dong song comes on?
Ding Dong was a dancer before he started recording songs, and founder of the dancing crew, Ravers Clavers. His crew pioneered many dance moves that are loved by people across the world.
Because of the restrictions in place, Ding Dong would not be able to host his usual birthday bash, but the â€˜KingDingâ€™ instead, welcomed his birthday by giving thanks, and promoting his new single, Stray.
â€œAnother year on this earth is a blessing and give thanks and praises to the almighty for the blessing of life, health and wisdomâ€¦.. now UNUH guh post a video or something with me and guh listen my lastest song â€œSTRAYâ€ on my vevo,â€ he wrote.
His post was immediately flooded by fans and other artistes wishing him more life, and more blessings.
â€œTo God be the Glory!!! Blessings on your Birthday Bredda,â€ reggae singer, Romain Virgo wrote.
â€œHappy Birthday Bad Dancer,â€a fan commented.
â€œBlessings and prosperity Pon di earth strong gennaÂ #kingdong,â€ another said.
