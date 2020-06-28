BUZZ birthday: Elaine Thompson Herah sizzles in b’day photoshoot

BUZZ birthday: Elaine Thompson Herah sizzles in b’day photoshootSunday, June 28, 2020
|
Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson Herah turns 28 today, June
28 and the she’s doing it big!
The reigning Olympic sprint double champion started celebrations early when she posted some grown and sexy shots from her birthday shoot, showing that although the Games were postponed, she’s not slowing down.
She captioned one photo, “Most people spend their entire lives trying to be good people, but I am one of the few lucky ones who have always been great from the beginning.”
A second pic, shows the sprinter in a white monokini with a floor-length cover-up, read “I should be given an award for Mr./Miss awesome because I’m a rare gem”
The sprinter said she is celebrating “tremendous growth” and reliance in “tough situations”.
Thompson Herah broke onto the international scene five years ago in a blistering season that saw her take the 200m silver medal at the World Championships in Beijing.
The following year she would claim the 100m and 200m titles at the London Olympics, making her the second woman in history to do so. She was also part of the sprint relay team that won silver.
