BUZZ birthday: Konshens turns 36!

Deejay Konshens is celebrating his 36th birthday today.

The artiste, born Garfield Spence, has been one of dancehall’s most consistent acts over the past decade, releasing consistent hits, and gaining recognition for his emphasis on writing for his female fans.

Konshens spent much of his young life between the Up Park Camp army base in Kingston, Jamaica where his father was stationed, and his Sherlock Crescent community.

His foray into music began with his older brother Delus, when they started the group SoJah and began creating music in 2005.

He has released four albums over his career, Real Talk (2010), Mental maintenance (2012), It Feel Good (2018) and last year’s Soca Virgin.

Among his biggest hits are fan favourites Winner, Gal A Bubble, Do Sum’n, Stop Sign, Siddung, I’m Coming, Bruk Off Yuh Back and Turn Me On.

