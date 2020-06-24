BUZZ Birthday: Lionel Messi turns 33!Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|
It’s the
birthday of one of the greatest to have ever played the sport, any sport tbh,
Lionel Messi!
The FC Barcelona forward was born on June 24, 1987 in Rosario, Argentina.
Widely regarded as one best players in the game, and being paid like one, Leo, as he is affectionately called, has played a critical role in Argentina’s football line up for the better part of 15 years.
The father of three, Ciro, Mateo and Thiago, has been married to Antonela Roccuzzo since June 2017.
Five Fast Facts about Lionel Messi:
- Messi was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency as a young child.
- He is the all-time leading scorer for FC Barcelona.
- Messi has won the Ballon d’Or trophy for footballer of the year six times; 2009-2-12, 2015 and 2019.
- Messi will join an exclusive club of sports billionaires as early as next year, according to Forbes.
- Messi was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2004, supporting the organisation’s advocacy and fundraising efforts.
- Related story: Real rich! Cristiano Ronaldo is now a billionaire
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy