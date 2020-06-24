BUZZ Birthday: Lionel Messi turns 33!

It’s the

birthday of one of the greatest to have ever played the sport, any sport tbh,

Lionel Messi!

The FC Barcelona forward was born on June 24, 1987 in Rosario, Argentina.

Widely regarded as one best players in the game, and being paid like one, Leo, as he is affectionately called, has played a critical role in Argentina’s football line up for the better part of 15 years.

The father of three, Ciro, Mateo and Thiago, has been married to Antonela Roccuzzo since June 2017.

Five Fast Facts about Lionel Messi: