BUZZ Birthday: Popcaan celebrates 32nd birthday

Dancehall

staple Popcaan is celebrating his 32nd birthday today, July 19.

Born in St Thomas, the artiste, born Andraw Sutherland, has become one of the brightest stars in the genre since releasing his breakthrough track Clarks, a collaborative effort with Vybz Kartel,a decade ago.

Popcaan has gone on to create a name for himself, generating multiple hits, racking up memorable performances and touring, including being an opening act for rap superstar Drake on his Boy Meets Word Tour.

Popcaan is now part of Drake’s camp, having signed with his OVO Sound in December 2018.

The Way Up performer has released three albums over his career, Where We (2014), Come From Forever (2018) and Vanquish (2019), his first effort under his new label.

The prolific hit-maker counts among his growing discography, the popular Clean, Wicked Man Ting, Party Shot, Ova Dweet and Firm and Strong.