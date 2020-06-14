BUZZ Birthday: Protoje turns 39!

Wi nah watch nuh face or beg nuh pardon,

BUZZ fam, because reggae star Protoje rings in his 39th kingday on Sunday, June

14!

The founder of Indiggnation and arguably one of the leading acts in Jamaicaâ€™s reggae revival also celebrates 15 years in music since his debut in 2005.

The 2019 Grammy nominee has done five full-length projects to date, all to critical acclaim: Â Seven Year Itch (in 2010); The 8 Year Affair (in 2013); Ancient Future (in 2015); Royalty Free (in 2016); and A Matter of Time (in 2018).

Heâ€™s had chart-topping collaborations with Chronixx and Agent Sasco.

The Rasta Love deejay is guiding Lila Ike, Sevana, and Naomi Cowan under his wing as frontrunners from a cadre of powerful women in reggae.

Protoje was born Oje Ken Ollivierre to a Jamaican mother and reggae great in her own right, thee Lorna Bennett, and Vincentian father in St Elizabeth on June 14, 1981.

In many ways, the Blood Money songwriter could be considered one of the most lyrical musicians within reggae and has a vocal and supportive fanbase to boot.

Blessed earthstrong, King Digg!