BUZZ birthday: Shenseea celebrates 24th birthday today!

The original trending gyal, Shenseea, is celebrating her birthday today.

The Shengheng Anthem artiste turns 24, capping what’s been an incredible year of career highs for her.

Shenseea, born Chinsea Lee, has seen several of her songs – including The Sidechick Song and Sure Sure, become hits as her star continues to rise in dancehall.

Additionally, the artiste celebrated a million subscribers on YouTube in 2020.

The Shen Yeng boss also delivered a stellar performance at the first ever virtual Reggae Sumfest and currently has one of the hottest songs out with her Taurus Riley collaboration Lighter.

And to top it off, the artiste can also call herself an official ambassador for two international brands, PrettyLitteThing and Savage X Fenty.

However, the year has not been all good news, as the singer lost her mother a few months ago and met in an accident shortly afterwards.

But the performer continues to prove that she was built to last and with three months to go in 2020, we can’t wait to see what more she has in store for us.

Buzz fam, join us in wishing one of our all-time faves a happy birthday!