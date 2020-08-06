BUZZ birthday: Spice celebrates 38th birthday

Itâ€™s

Jamaicaâ€™s Independence Day but dancehall artiste Spice has added reason to

celebrate, itâ€™s also her 38th birthday.

On her Twitter page, Spice today said â€œA Queen was born today. Happy birthday to me and Happy Independence Day to my country Jamaicaâ€, adding â€œnow you know why Iâ€™m so fking INDEPENDENTâ€

The So Mi Like It Singer has crafted a career as one of dancehall top performers and most prolific hit-makers for the better the part of two decades.

Given name Grace Hamilton, Spice was born in Spanish Town, St Catherine and in Portmore in the parish.Â The mother of two attended St Catherine High School, from where she matriculated to the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts to pursue her musical dreams.

Throughout her illustrious career, the artiste has given us hits such as Fight Ova Ma;, Romping Shop; a collaborative effort with Vybz Kartel; Jim Screechie, Needle Eye, Indicator, Cool It, Back Way and many more.

She has used her music career to enter other fields such as reality television and cosmetics.

To my sis â€” Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) @spiceofficial Happy Birrrrrthday! Thank you for always holding me down we go to far back and today is your special dayŸ‰ŸŠŸˆŸ‚Ÿ‰ Studio timeŸ˜‰Ÿ™ŒŸ¾Ÿ”¥ pic.twitter.com/UAB5hqy61EAugust 5, 2020

Fans and celebs alike have reached out to wish her happy birthday on social media, including Missy Elliot who shared two photos of her with the Spice on Twitter with the caption â€œTo my sis @spiceofficial Happy Birrrrrthday! Thank you for always holding me down we go to far back and today is your special day!â€ The post, made a day early, has received hundreds of retweets and more than two thousand likes.

BUZZ fam, join us in sending Spice the warmest of birthday greetings!