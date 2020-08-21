BUZZ birthday: Usain Bolt celebrates his 34th birthday!

Eight-time

Olympic champion Usain Bolt is celebrating his 34th birthday today.

The 100m and 200m world record holder was born in Sherwood Content, Trelawny in Jamaica on August 21, 1986, a humble start for the man who would go on to become the world’s greatest sprinter.

Bolt started his athletics journey at a young age, showing his sprinting prowess at Waldensia Primary, and later William Knibb Memorial High School, both in the parish.

He was a standout athlete at the youth and junior levels, winning several CARIFTA Games and CAC Junior Championships gold medals over the 200m, 400m and sprint and mile relays.

When he wrapped that leg of his career, he was already the World Junior and World Youth Champion over the 200m, his first taste of individual success at the international level.

Bolt was the first junior athlete to run under 20 seconds in the 200m, which he did in 2004, also the year he made his first Olympic team. An injury saw him exit the first round of the Athens Olympics, the start of what would be a protracted period of injuries that would affect him over the next couple of years.

Success at the senior level would finally come in 2007 when he claimed the silver medal in the 200m, behind American Tyson Gay.

The following year would see the start of a decade of sterling performances and victories that would make Bolt one of the greatest athletes ever. A 100m race of 9.76 seconds at the Jamaica Invitational Meet in Kingston put Bolt among the fastest men ever over the distance. He would go on to run the sprint double at the Beijing Olympics, winning both events and setting world records each time. He would repeat the feat at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics, an achievement unmatched by any athlete.

Between the Olympics, Bolt would re-establish his 100m and 200m world records of 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds respectively, which stand to this day, and rack up 11 World Championship titles.

He retired from competition following the 2017 World Championships in London, and briefly pursued a career in his other love football. He recently celebrated the birth of his daughter, Olympia Lighting Bolt, with partner Kasi Bennett.

