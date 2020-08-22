BUZZ birthdays: Beenie Man celebrates 47th birthday today

BUZZ birthdays: Beenie Man celebrates 47th birthday todaySaturday, August 22, 2020
|
The King of the Dancehall, Beenie Man is celebrating his 47th birthday today (August 22), and with the release of his nineteenth studio album, Simma, he has much to celebrate.
Born Moses Davis in the tough Waterhouse district of Kingston, Jamaica Beenie Man is hailed as one of Jamaicaâ€™s most innovative artiste, having a recording career of more than 39 years. At eight years old, he took first prize at the national Tastee Talent contest which would lead to TV/radio appearances and recording contracts.
Since then, the Girls Dem Sugar artiste boosts an international dancehall career, copping multiple Billboard charting hits, and bagging a coveted Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 2001.
And as the dancehall veteran edges closer to the big 50, in typical Leo style, heâ€™s taking it easy, happy, and relinquishing in his achievements.
BUZZ Fam, joing us in wishing Beenie Man a happy birthday!
