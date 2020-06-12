BUZZ birthday: Bounty Killer celebrates birthday today

BUZZ birthday: Bounty Killer celebrates birthday todayFriday, June 12, 2020
Bounty Killer, the ‘War Lord’ and ‘Poor People Governor’, the man who has gotten less ‘Cross, Angry, and Miserable’, these last days, is celebrating his 48th birthday today.
Born Rodney Basil Price in Trench Town, Bounty Killer later moved to Riverton City, and then to Seaview Gardens. He produced his first record under the name ‘Bounty Hunter’ in 1990, before later changing his name to Bounty Killer to reflect the fierceness of his lyrics.
He has produced a total of 13 albums, and has had numerous international collaborations.
Viewed as the father of contemporary dancehall by some, Bounty Killer is credited with bringing current trailblazing artistes like Vybz Kartel and Movado on the scene.
It now all makes sense why Bounty Killer is so expressive and quick-witted, he’s a Gemini. And he’s famously known for his past rivalry with fellow dancehall kingpin, Beenie Man, and his prowess at dropping rhymes and catchy lines.
His dedication to the continuation of dancehall music is paralleled only by his philanthropy. He didn’t get the name ‘Poor People Governor’ by chance. Through his Bounty Foundation, the Down In The Ghetto artiste has been assisting the less fortunate for years.
Happy Birthday Bounty Killer!
