Today (July 15), the Gargamel Buju Banton is celebrating his 47th earth strong. Born Mark Anthony Myrie, Buju Banton is widely regarded as one of Jamaicaâ€™s most influential artiste, making his mark in both reggae and dancehall.

BornÂ in the poor neighbourhood of Salt Lane, in Kingston, Buju Banton has risen as a top tier international artiste, collaborating with artistes from most musical genres including, hip hop, R&B and punk rock.

Throughout his career, Buju Banton received five Grammy nominations before finally winning the Grammy for his 2010 album Beyond the Dawn. He received this award while embroiled in his trial on drug trafficking charges. He would subsequently be tried, found guilty and sentenced.

After serving the 10-year sentence, he returned home to Jamaica in December 2018 and gave us the highly anticipated â€œLong Walk to Freedomâ€ concert.

Since his release, Buju Banton has given us another album, Upside Down 2020 which debuted at number two on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

Opposition spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Lisa Hanna, was one of the first people to publicly wish the Gargamel a happy birthday.

â€œMay you continue to move, touch and inspire your family and the world with your wisdom and creative power,â€ she wrote.