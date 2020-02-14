BUZZ birthdays: Christopher Martin celebrates birthday on Valentines Day

BUZZ birthdays: Christopher Martin celebrates birthday on Valentines DayFriday, February 14, 2020
If reggae artiste Christopher Martin does not get a Valentine’s Day gift today, then we hope he at least receives a birthday gift.
The Big Deal singer is 33-years-old today.
BUZZ Fam, join us in wishing him a happy birthday!
The singer captured all our hearts when he won the Digicel Rising Stars competition in 2005.
The father of three, has gone on to create many of our favourite songs like Let Her Go, Cheater’s Prayer, and Is It Love.
