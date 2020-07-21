BUZZ birthdays: Damian “Junior Gong” Marley celebrates 42nd birthday

BUZZ birthdays: Damian “Junior Gong” Marley celebrates 42nd birthdayTuesday, July 21, 2020
International reggae superstar Damian ‘Junior Gong’ Marley is celebrating his 42nd birthday today (July 21). The last son of the ‘King of Reggae’, Bob Marley – the singer, songwriter, and record producer has crafted an illustrious career in music for himself too, winning 4 Grammys from five nominations.
Damian Marley has been performing since he was 13-years-old.
In 1996, Damian Marley released his debut album Mr. Marley, and many were surprised to hear a Marley deejaying and not singing.
His third studio album, Welcome to Jamrock was released on 12 September 2005 in the United States and 13 September 2005 in the United Kingdom. The album sold 86,000 copies in its first week of release and was eventually certified gold after selling 500,000 copies in the United States.
BUZZ fam, join us in wishing Damian Marley a happy birthday.
