BUZZ birthdays! Mavado is 39 today

Pour a drink of Hennessy BUZZ fam, and join us in celebrating dancehall artiste Mavado’s 39th birthday.

Mavado was born David Brooks in Cassava Piece, Kingston and was mentored by veteran dancehall artiste, Bounty Killer. He got his break in the music industry with his first single, Real McKoy in 2005.

His melodious voice and riveting stage presence kept him on the scene with other hits such as Weh Dem a Do, and Star Bwoy. In 2007, he released his debut album, Gangsta for Life: The Symphony of David Brooks which peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard’s Top Reggae Albums chart.

In March 2008, Mavado was featured performing a rendition of his song Real McKoy for Grand Theft Auto IV Trailer #4 “Everyone’s a Rat“. That song, along with Last Night, was also featured in the game on the radio station Massive B Radio.

In 2008 Mavado was given the prestigious UK MOBO Award for Best Reggae Act.

In April 2010, Mavado starred as a gangster in Drake’s song Find Your Love for Drake’s album Thank Me Later

He has also collaborated with Busta Rhymes, Wyclef Jean, Ludacris, Birdman, Fabolous, Ace Hood, Akon, Snoop Dogg and Jay-Z.

But while he enjoyed success in his music career, Mavado was also embroiled in off-stage controversies. These included arrests for illegal possession of a firearm, and his ongoing rivalry with fellow dancehall artiste, Vybz Kartel.

The Gully Gad is currently married to Shanique McKenzie. They got married in a secret ceremony in 2012. The two have two children, but Mavado also fathered three kids from previous relationships.