BUZZ Birthdays: Minister Marion Hall celebrates 48th birthday

BUZZ Birthdays: Minister Marion Hall celebrates 48th birthdaySunday, July 12, 2020
|
Minister Marion Hall is celebrating her 48th birthday today (July 12) and fifth birthday as a minister of the gospel. The singer, formerly known as Lady Saw was first-ever Queen of the Dancehall. However, she denounced that crown when she got baptised in 2015.
Before then she had a dancehall career that spanned two decades and was the first female deejay to be certified as a triple-platinum and Grammy Award-winning artiste. In 2004, she won a Grammy for the single Underneath It All alongside the band, No Doubt, for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group in a year marked with strong competition in the category.
The singer is still a force to be reckoned with on the stage. Only now, she is winning souls for Christ. Since her baptism, minister Hall has indicated her intention to build a church and has recorded numerous gospel songs.
