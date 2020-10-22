BUZZ Birthdays: Shaggy celebrates 52nd birthday

Mr. Boombastic Shaggy is 52-year-old today. And with a music career that spans more than 30 years, he has much to celebrate.

Shaggy (given name Orville Burrell) is originally from Rae Town in East Kingston. He relocated to New York and served in US Marine Corps in 1988. But Shaggy also had a passion for music and in 1993, he released an Big Up which featured Rayvon. This song gave him a following within the tristate area.

That same year, he had his first taste of a global hit, with his cover of Oh Carolina, which was featured in the film silver. Following this hit, he released his debut album, Pure Pleasure.

Since then, Shaggy has scored several hits on the international charts. He has racked up 8 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in America, two of which have topped the chart, It Wasn’t Me featuring Rik Rok and Angel featuring Rayvon.

Related story: Shaggy tells the story of ‘It Wasn’t Me’

Shaggy’s international success was cemented when his 2000 album, Hot Shot was certified Diamond for sales of more than six million copies in the United States.

Shaggy also has two Grammys. Winning the Best Reggae Album Award with Boombastic in 1996, and 44/876 with Sting in 2019. In the United Kingdom, he won the Brit Award for International Male Solo Artist in 2002.

He was presented with the Jamaican Order of Distinction with the rank of Commander in 2007.