BUZZ Music: Squash dominates local streams with ‘Beat Dem Bad’Wednesday, July 31, 2019
6ixx boss Squash, in Beat Dem Bad (Photo: YouTube)
Squash and Vybz Kartel have officially signalled their intent to claim the coveted ‘Song of the Summer’ title, as a scorching collaboration, ‘Beat Dem Bad’ makes an impressive debut atop YouTube steams in Jamaica this week.
Top tracks listed are according to YouTube’s weekly insights and covers the BUZZ charts for the week June 17 – June 24.
