BUZZ Review: BeyoncÃ© takes the lead on â€˜Savageâ€™ remix and itâ€™s all kinds of legendary!

Queen Bey came swanginâ€™, BUZZ fam! Harmonising and dropping ad libs like it was nothingâ€¦

Almost doubling the playtime for the original, the BeyoncÃ© remix is classy, sassy and the perfect addition to Savageâ€™s growing audience.

Reppinâ€™ Houston to the max, Megan Thee Stallion is on fire after securing Thee Queen herselfâ€”and the match was made in rap heaven!

AYYYYY!

â€œI say, left cheek, right cheek, drop it low and then swang. Texas up in this thang, put you up in this game. IVY Park on my frame, gang, gang, gang, gang. If you donâ€™t jump to put jeans on, baby, you donâ€™t feel my pain,â€ ooooh!

All hail the new Queen of Rap, BeyoncÃ© Giselle, of House Knowles-upon-Carterâ€¦ gaze upon her chiselled frame as Princess Megan flanks her crown.

*bows with intense reverence*

The remix is doing well for both artistes as Megan secured her first top-five placing in the Billboard Hot 100 this week, an achievement that has left the SUGA rapper emotional.

â€œI really want to cry right now like oh my god !!!! We aint never give up we doing everything they said we wouldnâ€™t!!!! I said jwhite give me a beat I can go off on and he did Â Thank you @beyonce ! Iâ€™m just happy to be here man THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU !!!!â€ she posted on Instagram.

Itâ€™s the instant picker-upper for those quarantine blues! The only thing that can top this is the music video and I-

*hyperventilates*

Empowering but ratchet is the only way to usher in the summer and Savage is the perfect song for you, no matter your age or gender.

This is a safe space BUZZ fam, you donâ€™t even have to tell me you havenâ€™t listened yet. Tell us what you think in the comments below!