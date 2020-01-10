BUZZ Review: Drake, Future try regular jobs in ‘Life Is Good’

From trash-collectors to mechanics, rappers Drake and Future seem to be having fun with ‘regular life’ as they role play in their latest joint single Life Is Good.

In the wavy track, released with an official music video on Thursday (Jan. 9), the two artistes even take jabs at the stereotype of upcoming rappers to hilarious effect.

“Workin’ on a weekend, like usual. Way off in the deep end, like usual. [Expletive deleted] swear they past us, they doin’ too much. Haven’t done my taxes, I’m too turnt up,” and…just like that, Drake puts himself in the IRS’ radar.

The video is also filled with surprise cameos from hip-hop colleagues 21 Savage, Lil Yatchy (without the red dreadlocks, thank GOD), and Mike Will Made It.

Directed by Little X, the video is rich in visuals and, in usual fashion, a buffet of scantily clad women being distractions for these working men.

From one point of view, the rap superstars were having way too much fun at work as they jumped from job-to-job throughout the track.

Or maybe, Drake and Future are paying homage to the daily hustle, as many working-class people often juggle more than one profession to make ends meet.

Check out the , video hereBUZZ fam, and tell us what you think!