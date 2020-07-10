BUZZ Review: Jada Pinkett Smith spills on sex, marriage & healing on ‘Red Table Talk’

Jada Pinkett Smith has spoken on her affair with R&B singer August Alsina as the long-awaited Red Table Talk finally took place last week.

The nearly 12-minute exposition of healing and reconciliation was aired this Friday (July 10), and many people were brought up to speed with the status of the Hollywood coupleâ€™s marriage.

The Facebook Watch series, which has returned for its third season this year, saw episode 12 being led by her husband and A-list American actor Will Smith.

Itâ€™s interesting that while putting some matters to bed, the programme managed to raise even more questions.

Beginning her moment of truth, Jada told Will that her relationship with August developed some four years ago after they had first met. The Hawthorne actress noted that despite the rumour mill active churning on social media, neither she nor her husband Will made any statement within the media about the relationship when it was first made public by August Alsina in June.

â€œI felt it was important to really clear the air. Somebody made a statement for me that wasnâ€™t a statement I made, that went cray-cray,â€ Jada began.

This â€” Spreeman's Grandson Ÿ…´ (@ashindestad) #redtabletalk is sooooo uncomfortable Ÿ¥´Ÿ¥´Ÿ¥´Ÿ¥´ Will looks visibly embarrassed and hurt.July 10, 2020

â€œAt the end of the day, I donâ€™t like how this came to be, but that doesnâ€™t matter; itâ€™s all love, honestly. And it would usually be something I didnâ€™t comment on, at all,â€ she added.

Jada called her relationship with the No Love singer a â€˜personal journeyâ€™.

With all due respect, this Red Table Talk was nothing more than a big mess. Absent of any remorse, criticism or impact.

â€œSo what happened, Jada?â€ Will asked his wife, putting her in the hot seat.

â€œI think it was four and a half years ago, I started a friendship with August and we actually became really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help; me wanting to help his health, his mental state, you know?â€ she asserted.

Both Smiths agreed August was â€œreally sickâ€, in reference to his hereditary autoimmune disease as well as depression, and the fact that they were separated at the time.

So you take a man into your home, knowing his predispositions to depression, offer him mentorship and guidance as someone nearly twice his age, and then turn around to foster an affair?

You donâ€™t think thatâ€™s somewhat manipulative?

August : â€œI totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I gave my full self to it.â€ â€” á´…á´‡á´ŠÉª xá´â„¢ Ÿ’¦ŸŒ (@dejiimole) Jada: â€œIt was an entanglement.â€ #redtabletalk pic.twitter.com/aO05Xm19ZSJuly 10, 2020

â€œFrom there, you and I were going through a very difficult time, we broke up. As time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August. It was a relationship, absolutely. I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken,â€ Pinkett Smith continued.

Forgive me, but the mere fact that Will had to assist and verbally drag you to use the word â€œrelationshipâ€ made me uncomfortable.

â€œI just wanted to feel good. It had been so long since I felt good, and it was such a joy to help heal somebody. I [didnâ€™t] look at it as a transgression at all. Through that particular journey I learned so much about myself and was able to really confront a lot emotional immaturity, emotional insecurity and I was really able to do some deep healing,â€ she indicated.

WhatŸ‘doesŸ‘thisŸ‘meanŸ‘Jada? You already said it was something youâ€™d rather not discuss in a public setting, yet here you are, doing so. Is â€˜healingâ€™ your mental crutch? Iâ€™m trying to understandâ€¦

Pinkett Smith further explained that it was during her relationship with August that she realised her personal healing needed to start, at which time, she said 27-year-old Alsina left and ended all communication with her.

â€œ[It] was totally understandable, and I let that be. I havenâ€™t talked to him since,â€ Jada argued.

If you havenâ€™t already seen it, you can watch the whole video in full below: