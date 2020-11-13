Calling all the ‘hot girls’: Megan Thee Stallion to drop ‘Good News’ album

Calling all the ‘hot girls’: Megan Thee Stallion to drop ‘Good News’ albumFriday, November 13, 2020
|
Rapper Megan
Thee Stallion will be giving her ‘hot girls’ something special soon when she
drops her debut album, Good News.
The WAP artiste made the disclosure on Thursday via Instagram.
“Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!,” she said.
“Through this rough a** year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So, with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT #GOODNEWSMEGAN.”
Although Good News will be her first album, the award-winning entertainer has released three EPs – Make It Hot (2017), Tina Snow (2018), and Suga (2020). She also released a full-length mixtape called Fever in 2019.
The Suga EP also included Savage, a track that increased Megan’s popularity around the world. In addition to being the track behind a viral TikTok dance challenge, the song charted worldwide and has also won major awards.
