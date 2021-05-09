Camar Flava celebrates black girl magic with Choco Loco remix

Noted industry player Camar Flava is revelling in the fact that his new project Choco Loco is gaining traction in the dancehall space.

Originally released in November of last year, the track was remixed with sleek fresh visuals featuring popular West Indies batsman Chris Gayle adding a buzz to the tune.

According to Camar, re-releasing the track was the right move for the already buzzing single, as it comes at an opportune time, with Gayle also making moves in the music industry globally.

“Chris Gayle is an international brand so adding him to the remix will only open Choco Loco to new markets like India where he is currently trending musically. Also the UniverseBoss genuinely liked the song and even works out to it as part of his playlist long before we added him to the track,” Camar explained

Camar shared that Choco Loco is intended to pay homage to black women globally, highlighting that the track has been connecting with the intended audience as black women are a major reason the track is trending on platforms like TikTok worldwide.

In addition, the video is filled with beautiful black women with the visuals shot in St James Jamaica and directed by Alex ‘The Ghost” Simpson and Kevaughn Nash.

“I’m overwhelmed at the love and respect I’ve been receiving for this track, from its original release to now the remix. Once persons hear Choco Loco i know they will love it because it has that infectious, catchy vibe about it, you can’t help but move,” Camar Flava added