Can watching porn affect your sex life?

It is on your phone, your laptop and/or your tablet because you felt the need to download and watch from any device whenever you get some free time.

Watching porn is a daily occurrence for some individuals and we are not only referring to males. Statistics show that porn ranks second only to gambling when it comes to online viewership and downloading making the ‘slapping skin business’ a billion-dollar industry.

Pornography (often abbreviated porn) is the portrayal of sexual subject matter for the exclusive purpose of sexual arousal. It can be viewed in a number of media such as sound recording, films, videos, books, magazines, postcards, photographs, drawings, painting, animation, phone calls, writings and video games.

While for some it is seen as a little harmless stimulation or the precursor to a night of passionate lovemaking, too much can indeed impact your relationship.

When an individual cannot ‘function’ if she/he is not watching porn, it becomes a problem. Likewise, the person that watches porn every chance they get, day or night, even on occasions where it is inappropriate, like at the office or worse, in church, is in fact an addict.

Another challenge with watching porn with regularity is that some men cannot separate fantasy from reality. Pornography is selling you a fantasy; a sexual scenario that you will find pleasing as it checks off certain boxes that arouses you. Hot chick, skimpy bikini, big breasts, a willing and eager partner, ready to do as you say at the drop of a command. No wonder people tune in and get turned on.

The reality is far different and some people cannot handle that. For example, a man who likes to watch scenes where the male ejaculates all over the woman’s face. It may work in porn but many girlfriends and wives may have a problem with that. No amount of role-playing will make every woman be comfortable doing that as they may be socialized to believe that it is degrading to women and do not wish to be objectified.

While some couples enjoy watching porn together to get them in the mood, some object to its introduction as they feel that their partner is either seeing them as not enough by themselves or not sexy enough in general.

It can also cause serious self-esteem issues as a woman with stretch marks and breasts that are not perky may be intimidated by the sight of a porn star with an hourglass figure and an overall smoking hot body. She then compares herself to the image on the screen and feels ‘less than’.

Likewise, a man with an average size penis cannot come to terms with a well endowed male porn star as he feels he is coming up short and may even start questioning his ability to please his woman.

At the end of the day, porn, if used, should be an enhancement, not a hindrance to real intimacy.