Cancelled! Plug pulled on Grenada’s Spicemas 2020

Grenada’s Spicemas 2020 has been cancelled!

Originally scheduled for August, organisers pulled the plug on the annual carnival event as due the potential impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers said local authorities have made great efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus but said the nature of the carnival would lend itself to a “second wave”.

The Spicemas Corporation said it is confident in its decision to cancel to “safeguard public health and safety.” It added that the move now provides it with an opportunity to execute the event on a larger scale next year.

Directors of the event urged Grenadians to work together to flatten the curve and eradicate the disease from the country “so that we can quickly recover and continue building a safe, strong and resilient Grenada.”

Spicemas is the latest carnival cancellation in the region following that of Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda.

Others, including Jamaica, have postponed to dates later in the year.