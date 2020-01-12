Canon EOS-1D X Mark III: The return of the champ

Photography giant Canon recently revealed

the EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR camera at CES. The all-new camera brings a slew of

new features that firmly places it at the apex of DSLR camera mountain. Canon

calls it the Ultimate EOS, but one might argue that it’s the new king of

photography.

The Mark III is the successor to the 1D X Mark II and brings with it not only a number update but bleeding-edge technology for professional photographers and videographers alike.

The Sensor

The new 1D X Mark III may have the same 20.1-megapixel count as its predecessor, but the sensor is all-new. The new, full-frame CMOS sensor was redesigned, with better light sensitivity and speed at the core. The new sensor design pushes low light capabilities further than ever before. Also, Canon worked to reduce significantly any false colours or ugly pattern artefacts that may appear in photos.

For high contrast scenes, the 1D X Mark III does HDR images that even out the brightest and darkest parts of the photo so while maintaining sharpness.

Revamped Autofocus system

Canon’s 1D X Mark III handles autofocus like none before it. The camera has 191 autofocus points and new, advanced subject tracking. Canon implemented new Face, Eye and Head Detection technology that moves along with the desired subject. With Canon’s fast Dual Pixel technology, the camera will focus on subjects at blistering speeds, ensuring the capture of fast-moving subjects. The autofocus can be tuned to prioritise people, useful when tracking persons surrounded by animals or vegetation, for example.

Speed

Sports and wildlife photographers (or anyone who takes pictures of small children) will be happy to know that the 1D X shoots up to 16 frames per second (FPS) when using the viewfinder. When in Live View that number bumps up to 20 FPS. You can also use electronic (silent) shutter in Live View mode, which is perfect for when you don’t want the mechanical shutter clicking loudly.

What’s more impressive is that the Canon 1D X Mark III has dual CFexpress card slots. CFexpress enables the camera to shoot over 1,000 RAW or JPEG+RAW images continuously before the machine buffers. That’s excellent.

Video

Canon is known for crippling its DSLRs video capabilities, saving top-tier features for its more expensive video cameras. Not this time. The camera captures up to 5.5K (12-bit) RAW video at up to 60 FPS. 1D X Mark III does 4K at either 24, 30 or 60 fps. These settings are perfect for a photographer turned budding filmmaker. Additionally, the DSLR shoots Full HD at 120 fps for slow-motion goodness.

New Processor

The 1D X Mark III has a new DIGIC X Image Processor to capture both photos and video in traditional Canon fashion accurately. The DIGIC X processor is 3x faster than the Mark II’s two DIGIC 6+ processors combined.

Other features

Bluetooth, WI-FI and GPS connectivity

Weather-resistant

Quite heavy – not for the weak limbed

The Canon EOS-1D X Mark III is a testament to what Canon has done to improve its cameras. It proves that DSLR cameras aren’t quite dead despite their slimmer mirrorless rivals. The Canon EOS-1D X Mark III is available for pre-order at B&H for US$6,500 (lenses not included). But don’t gasp at the price. This camera is for professional photographers who may want to do video as well.