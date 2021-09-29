Capella Grey recruits Chris Brown and Popcaan for ‘Gyalis’ remix

Capella Grey has recruited dancehall artiste Popcaan and pop star Chris Brown for the remix of his hit track ‘Gyalis’.

Grey made the revelation on his social media where he indicated that the remix is set to drop this Friday, October 1.

He also uploaded the cover art for the track, which features all three acts.

“Aint even do the math. Gyalis Now. 94.6+ Million Streams Gold – now as a Producer, writer, mix engineer, artist and young label exec, ” Grey Tweeted.

“Yo Chill. Thanks so much ya. We just getting started. Official remix Friday, Vibe Responsibly,” he added

For Capella Grey, despite growing up in the US, has deep Jamaican roots as both parents are from the island. In the original track, his could be heard using some Jamaican words during his flow.

The track, which was independently released in August, climbed to a high of 74 on Billboard Hot 100 charts and it’s success brought the New York native a lot of exposure and a record deal at Capitol Records.

The release has also spawned a number of remixes to include dancehall artistes Kranium and Jada Kingdom who have put their own spin on things.