Capleton and Agent Sasco among acts named for virtual Reggae Sunsplash

Sunsplash has revealed some of the big names that will be part of the virtual

show next week.

So far, the line-up for the show that will be held on November 27 and 28 includes Agent Sasco, Romain Virgo, Masicka, Capleton and Barrington Levy. The organisers are expected to announce more names at the virtual launch later today, November 18.

Reggae Sunsplash was scheduled to return to Grizzly’s Plantation in St Ann this year, 14 years after it was last held.

However, the plans had to be changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

And while things aren’t going as initially planned, Agent Sasco, who will perform on Night 2 of the event, has applauded the team for bringing back the show.

“We have seen a lot of calendar events disappear from the landscape. It’s great to have the return of Sunsplash in particular, as it is one of the biggest and most recognizable brands. I applaud the team for sticking with the effort with the virtual staging despite the challenges of COVID-19. I am happy to be a part of the return of this landmark event and I am looking forward to it,” he said recently.

Similarly, Barrington Levy said that he is pleased with the return of the show.

“Reggae Sunsplash gave us a space we didn’t have in those days. I am pleased to be back on that stage to celebrate our music, the rich history and showcase more of Barrington Levy, because I have more to show and the fans from that time can sing along while we introduce the music to the new fans,” he said.

Reggae Sunsplash will be streamed primarily on YouTube, but viewers will also be able to access it via Facebook and Instagram.