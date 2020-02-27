Capleton promises high-energy performance at Jamaica Rum Festival

Capleton promises high-energy performance at Jamaica Rum FestivalThursday, February 27, 2020
Capleton is among the headliners scheduled to ignite the Jamaica Rum Festival (JRF) stage this weekend, and the ‘Fire Man’ is inviting fans to roll out for a fantastic show.
“I’m telling the fans to come out in their tens and thousands. It’s all about the music, fire, blessings and energy, so we’re looking forward to a great event and the Fire Man will be there representing for the culture, Jamaica, Rasta and the people,” Capleton told BUZZ.
The second instalment of the JRF returns to Hope Gardens in Kingston on February 29 and March 1. Day one features entertainment from artistes like Ding Dong and The Ravers, Protoje, Spragga Benz, Bugle, Mortimer and Naomi Cowan. Capleton is among the entertainment package for day two, as well as acts like Ky-mani Marley, Cocoa Tea, Freddie McGregor and Indie Allen.
Presented by J Wray & Nephew Limited’s Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism through its Tourism Enhancement Fund, the festival is a showcase of Jamaica’s cultural offering, from its rum, food and art, to the music. Patrons will be privy to varied activities, like rum tasting, seminars, dance classes, DJ and mixology competitions.
As ‘King Shango’ readies for Sunday, he is also occupied with making new music. With a career spanning more than two decades, Capleton is not slowing down when it comes to recording or performing.
“Mi always a do new music, and mi always a tour,” he said. “I believe in keeping the thing going because the message and the music is what the people depend on, so we have to go out there fi bring the words same way.”
He continued: “We never stop work. We’re like workaholics when it comes to music. I’ll always be representing the music well with humility, discipline, tolerance and diligence and keep the fire burning cause we know seh fire is for the purification and preservation of soul. The only thing dem cya tek from I and I is the fire.”
