Cappin’: Diddy says he woke up with 15 roaches on his face

Cappin’: Diddy says he woke up with 15 roaches on his faceTuesday, July 06, 2021
|
Hip Hop mogul Diddy has a great â€˜rag to richesâ€™ story, and on Tuesday (July 6) he decided to use it to inspire his more than 18 million Instagram followers.
â€œYou can be whoever you want,â€ he stated in a video of him eating fruits in his beautiful backyard. â€œYou can be eating mango too, with the ocean as your backyard. I ainâ€™t special. I just want it bad.â€ He says while biting into the juicy mango. â€œI will not allow myself to not have mango.â€ He says while taking a bigger bite of the fruit.
He added; â€œI hustle hard.â€
â€œDonâ€™t allow yourself to not have mangos and the ocean as your backyard!â€ he said before jumping off into the ocean.
But while people may have watched the video and imagined themselves eating mangoes with the ocean as their backyard too, his caption for the video kinda turned them off.
â€œOne day when I was growing up, I woke up and there was 15 roaches on my face. At that moment I said hell no, I refuse to live like this. Work hard, believe in your crazy dreamsâ€¦ AND NEVER SETTLE!Â #LOVEÂ Ÿ–¤,â€ he wrote.
People had a hard time believing that Diddy really woke up with 15 roaches on his face, and felt his story would have been just as impactful without that little bit of embellishment.
As usual, they took their views to Twitter.
What do you make of Diddyâ€™s story BUZZ Fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy